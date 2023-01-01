Grenada awarded the ‘Yachting Destination of the Year’ by the Caribbean Travel Awards 2023

Caroline Blatter 01 Jan 2023 Caribbean & Central America / Marinas & Moorings / Grenada / About/General Information

The Yachting Destination of the Year has been awarded to Grenada in the Southern Caribbean, with Port Louis Marina receiving particular mention in the judge’s assessment. “Grenada has quietly become an in-demand yachting hotspot in recent years, both for the tri-island state (including nearby Carriacou and Petite Martinique) and for its place as an easy-to-reach hub for exploring the wonders of the islands of the Grenadines. The Moorings is here, too,” said the judges.



Port Louis Marina is available for yachts from 10m up to 90m LOA, with flexible berthing for visiting guests throughout the year, and premium marine services and facilities you would expect from a Camper & Nicholsons Marinas owned and operated marina destination.

Port Louis Marina is the yachting destination of choice for sailors and cruisers in the Southern Caribbean. The marina has welcomed the World Cruising Club’s 400+ crew from 91 Atlantic Rally Crossing Plus (ARC+) to start the season, with Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC), Viking Explorers, and Globe 40 rallies coming in the New Year. In addition, the Billfish Tournament and Grenada Sailing Week two of the regional and busiest marine events for Grenada are hosted at Port Louis Marina.

Arriving in March, having crossed the Atlantic Ocean from South Africa, the Oyster World Rally chose Port Louis Marina as their preferred marina destination owing to the first-class service and experience onsite.







The Camper & Nicholsons Marina is complimented with exceptional services and facilities including safe and secure berthing, an international speaking team, 24-hr security, local provisioners, a supermarket, chandlery and yacht sailing charter company. A relaxing swimming pool is available for berth holders, along with the entertainment from two onsite bars and restaurants. Power, Wi-Fi, washrooms and laundry is available. A Marina Village is specially created for the events season at the marina which includes a weekend market of fresh produce, speciality spice stalls and local delicious food. For ease of travel, the commercial and private jet airport is only 5 miles away from the marina, with regular flights to the US and Europe.

Grenada is known as the ‘Island of Spice’ and located in the Southern Caribbean. It is one of the most authentic and charming Caribbean islands, offering a wonderful yachting experience for visitors. Grenada consists of the island of Grenada, two smaller islands, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, and several small islands which lie to the north of the main island and are a part of the Grenadines. Due to its rich cruising grounds to explore, Grenada is fast becoming the must visit destination on the yacht charter map.





Zara Tremlett, CMM, Marina Manager at Port Louis Marina comments,

“It is really such an honour and we are so excited to receive the special mention from the judges at this year’s awards. Grenada is one of the most fantastic cruising locations, and our marina is working hard to help facilitate and service yachts throughout the year. We are delighted to continue to see loyal customers returning to our marina and Captains and Crew are becoming well versed in using the local provisioners and yacht management companies for ease on charter; all complimented by a very welcoming and authentic Grenadine charm and atmosphere.

Zara Tremlett continues, “The team at Port Louis Marina has seen incredible occupancy growth in the last year, and now exceeding pre-pandemic levels. We are hosting a total of 7 international and regional sailing events in the marina this season, which certainly brings a fantastic atmosphere of activity to the Docks.”







Visitors to the islands of Grenada can enjoy many activities both on land and on the water. Popular excursions include rum and chocolate tasting tours, waterfall and jungle walks, horse riding along Great Anse Beach, and diving at the infamous Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park. A number of exclusive hotels on the island offer spa and retreat experiences, including the highly acclaimed Silversands.

“The 2023 edition of the CTA celebrates honourees in 21 different categories, highlighting the hotspots, the difference makers and the reasons why we all love the Caribbean so very much, as selected by the CJ editorial staff,” said Alexander Britell, editor, and publisher of Caribbean Journal. “Congratulations to all of the winners: you have received the highest annual honours in all of Caribbean travel and your work is at the pinnacle of Caribbean excellence."

About The Caribbean Journal:

Caribbean Journal released the list of winners for the 2023 Caribbean Journal Awards awarding Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina in Grenada as the Yachting Destination of the Year. Port Louis Marina received the accolade for showing its strength in the ultra-competitive Caribbean yachting sector.

Caribbean Journal is the world’s largest website and a global leader in covering Caribbean travel and trade news. Attracting both consumers and travel agents, Caribbean Journal shares the latest news from new flights to luxury hotel openings.

For berthing enquiries at Port Louis Marina, information available here.

For RECOMMENDED Services and Suppliers in Grenada, follow this link.





To read the new edition 2023 Superyacht Services Guide to the Caribbean Flip Book - GRENADA chapter - click here.







Photos in this article mostly by Arthur Daniels.

In Pictures